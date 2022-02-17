BHS lists football players who have signed for college scholarships

Belleville High School Athletic Director Joe Brodie offers congratulations to the BHS Tiger football players who have signed to be pursuing their athletic careers with scholarships next year:

• Cameron Dyson – Howard

• DeShaun Lee – Iowa

• Markus Murrell – Bluffton

• Aaron Alexander – UMASS

• Jeremiah Caldwell – Louisville

• Dylan Martin – Bluffton

• Cameron Moore – Albion

• Jashawn Greene – Independence

• Charles Wilson – Grand Valley

• Ronzie Randle – Concordia

• JaKobe Watkins – SE Missouri St.