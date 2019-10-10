BHS Homecoming King and Queen to be announced Friday, Oct. 11

The King and Queen of Belleville High School’s Homecoming will be crowned at this Friday’s varsity football game during halftime.

The boys on the court are Ben Jeng, Andrew Rainey, Jason Johnson, Aaron Rainey, Connor Bush, Zsarek Boone, and Chandler Wilson.

The girls on the court are Audrianne Cunningham, Chelsea Mihaly, Jada Hoskins, Alyssa Trybus, Madison Mikulski, Michelle Eau Claire, and Ania Potts.