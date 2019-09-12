BHS Half-Time Band Review set for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18

The 27th-annual Belleville High School Half-Time Band Review will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the BHS Athletic Field. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. Admission is $5, with those aged 12 and under admitted free.

This year’s event includes bands from Airport, Berkley, Crestwood, Flat Rock, Lincoln, Monroe, New Boston Huron, Woodhaven, and Belleville.