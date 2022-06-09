BHS Girls’ Soccer team earns District Championship

The Belleville High School Girls’ Soccer team defeated Woodhaven 6-2 on Friday night, June 3, earning back-to-back District Championships. In 2021 the team also beat Woodhaven for the district championship. The semi-regional game is June 8 and regional is June 10, both at Dearborn High.

Team members are Mackenzie Bailey, Aubrey Adcock, Brooke Hickman, Kenzie Simpson, Jackie Torres, Chloe Abney, Molly Cote, Emily Wisniewski, Breanna McCluskey, Addie Tulik, Gabby Revels, Chelsea Powell, Ava Davis, Molly Parsons, Payton Mathis, Alivia Johnston, Evie Lopez, Rachel Riley, Laura Montgomery, Olivia McCluskey, Megan Mihaly, Vanessa Slone, Emily Michelin. Coaches are Bill Cline, Dan Cline, Brian Rupnow, and Joe Zarka.