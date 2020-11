BHS football team pauses in march to finals

The Belleville High School varsity football team defeated Canton, 53-29, to capture the district championship on Nov. 13 at BHS. The remaining schedule was put on hold this week after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s latest restrictions and guidelines which will be in effect for the next three weeks, until Dec. 8, at least. The Tigers were set to host Cass Tech Nov. 20 in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state Division 1 Quarterfinals. Both teams are 9-0.