BHS Distinguished Graduates to be inducted on April 29

The Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates of 2019-20 will be inducted during ceremonies set for 7 p.m., Friday, April 29 at the Belleville High School Auditorium. This will be done in concert with the annual induction of BHS students into its National Honor Society.

The public is invited to the ceremony at the high school. The ceremony had been suspended during the two years of the pandemic.

The Distinguished Gradute Committee will hold a recognition dinner at 5 p.m., before the ceremony at the high school, at the Belleville Yacht Club, 831 E. Huron River Dr., Van Buren Township. This is for all Distinguished Graduates and other interested individuals who register in advance. Guests will order and pay for their dinners at the BYC, with the new inductees dining without charge.

Distinguished Graduate inductees for 2019-20 are Bettina Caldwell, class of 1938; Joyce and Walter Rochowiak, class of 1963; Katherine Weather, class of 1982; and Alan Summer, class of 1968, special posthumous award.

For more information contact BHS Assistant Principal Falisadoll Green at (734) 697-9133; Randy Brown, (734) 697-1820; or Tom Fielder, (734) 740-7464.