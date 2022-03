BHS basketball team wins Regional title

The Belleville High School boys’ basketball team defeated Lincoln-Ypsilanti, 49-40, to win the Michigan High School Athletic Association District Championship on Friday, March 11. On Monday, March 14, the team beat Ann Arbor Skyline, 50-47 in overtime in the Regional Semi-Final. The team then beat Romulus, 59-48, for the Regional title on Wednesday, March 16, in Novi. The quarterfinal game is Tuesday, March 22, against Cass Tech at University of Detroit’s Calihan Hall.