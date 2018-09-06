Bethany Bible Church offers Awana children’s Bible club on Wednesdays

Bethany Bible Church, 810 E. Huron River Drive, will again begin its Awana program on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Awana is a children’s Bible club, for three year olds through sixth graders, which involves team activities, singing, and Bible memorization.

The program is held from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. each Wednesday evening, September through April. All area children are invited to join in for this program.

While the children are involved with the Awana program, Bethany also offers activities for the entire family on Wednesday evenings. Teens have the FUSE program to attend while the “Bible for Life” Bible study is offered for adults. Free nursery is provided.

For more information on Awana, FUSE, or the adult study, call the church at (734) 697-7456.