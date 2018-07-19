Best gives update on proposed drawdown of Belleville Lake in 2019

After announcing the cancellation of the July 18 meeting of the Van Buren Township Environmental Commission, Matthew Best, VBT Director of Public Services, gave a brief update on the proposed drawdown of Belleville Lake in 2019.

He said the meeting was cancelled after a discussion with Commission Chairman Richard Brownlee due to a lack of agenda.

Best said Chairman Brownlee said that the July meeting of the commission historically has been cancelled for members’ summer vacations. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.

As to Belleville Lake, Best said his staff met with Eagle Creek, operator of the French Landing Dam, to discuss the drawdown and determine the necessary permits and coordination required for the drawdown.

A letter was sent to Eagle Creek requesting that Eagle Creek begin the process necessary to draw down the lake, which would include a safety review, permits, and approvals.

Best said, once confirmation is received that Eagle Creek is ready to move forward with permit applications and approvals, the item will be discussed by the VBT Board of Trustees for final approval.

He said at that time, the Environmental Commission, the Huron River Watershed Council and the Huron River Dam Network will be brought in to begin the planning process for volunteer and public information efforts.

Finally, Best said, the Coal Tar Brochure is ready to be mailed out to all residences in the township. Best said the mailing will be done in August, just in time for residents considering late summer sealcoating projects.

Another mailing will be done in the spring of 2019, Best said.

The brochure originally was to be sent out with the spring water bill to give residents information on the new coal tar ordinance before sealcoating began for the season.

Instead, the township sent out a promotional flyer with pictures of the township board that promoted the township’s low water rates and provided a chart with water rates of nearby communities.

This is the fourth time this year the monthly meeting of the Environmental Commission has been cancelled by Best.