Belleville’s walker, Aleta Skomski, dies in her mobile home

Aleta Skomski, the woman who was seen out walking in all kinds of weather on various routes between Belleville, Van Buren Township, and Ypsilanti, was found dead in her home on Loza Lane in Lakeview Mobile Home Park in Belleville on Feb. 11.

She was born March 27, 1949 and was 70 years old.

Linda LeBlanc, an owner of the mobile home park, said her husband noted that Aleta hadn’t paid her rent this month. LeBlanc said Aleta always paid it on the fourth of the month, without fail. And, they hadn’t seen her recently.

She said she and her husband went to Aleta’s home in the evening. The home was dark. They knocked on the door but there was no answer. They had brought the door key with them, but the screendoor was locked, so they couldn’t get to the door.

They called Belleville Police to request a welfare check and Cpl. Todd Schrecengost responded. The LeBlanc’s son pried open the screendoor and Cpl. Schrecengost unlocked the door.

LeBlanc said she called out Aleta’s name and then their flashlight beam caught the figure of Aleta on her couch in the darkened home. An ambulance came out and she was pronounced dead.

LeBlanc said Schrecengost told them he believed she had been gone a week or longer. Police are trying to contact family members. The phone number LeBlanc had for Aleta’s sister, Nadine, no longer is good.

Aleta has been a regular point of concern to community members who tried to pick her up to help her with her walking trips, but she seldom allowed anyone to help her. Sometimes she would accept rides with women.

Anyone with any information on how to contact the family is asked to call Belleville Police. A funeral service or mass may be set and a Go Fund Me account could be set up to help pay for expenses.