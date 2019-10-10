Belleville Wrestling Club offers ‘open mats’ through Oct. 29 at BHS

The Belleville Wrestling Club is offering “open mats’” to give kids a time to try out the wrestling sport for free to see if it is something they might be interested in.

“Open mats” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, now until Oct. 29 at the Belleville High School wrestling room. After that, the wrestling season starts and those interested can register to continue.