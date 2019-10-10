Belleville Wrestling Club offers ‘open mats’ through Oct. 29 at BHS

The Belleville Wrestling Club is offering “open mats’” to give kids a time to try out the wrestling sport for free to see if it is something they might be interested in.
“Open mats” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, now until Oct. 29 at the Belleville High School wrestling room. After that, the wrestling season starts and those interested can register to continue.
The Belleville Wrestling Club is offering “open mats’” to give kids a time to try out the wrestling sport for free to see if it is something they might be interested in.