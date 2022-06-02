Belleville VFW, PLAV present Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial

The Belleville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4434 and the Polish League of American Veterans Post #167 put on the May 30 Memorial Day event at the Veterans Memorial in Horizon Park to honor their comrades who died in the line of duty.

Names are engraved on the memorial of those who died from Belleville in various wars and this year especially honored was Frank Padget, who died in World War II, and James Davis, who died in Vietnam. Tom Fielder told Padget’s story and Cornell Anton, Jr., told Davis’ story.

Names of military members who died over the past year were read, wreaths were hung by members of the two posts and by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt for the City of Belleville, Geof Bush and Lori Day sang the National Anthem, Rick Dawson played “Taps,” and Pastor Robert White of Grace Baptist Church said the prayers