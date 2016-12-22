Belleville ‘Very Merry Meijer’ event pays for $700 cart full of presents

There were a lot of happy tears, reports Belleville Meijer store manager Mary Jo Hanson in telling about the third-annual Very Merry Meijer event at her store.

She said on Dec. 10 one unsuspecting customer at each of the 230 Meijer stores was chosen to have the contents of his/her shopping cart paid for by Meijer.

In Belleville, Manager Hanson said she looked for a shopper with a large amount of Christmas presents and, “basically, followed them around the store until they got to checkout.”

She chose a family including the elderly grandmother, who was doing the shopping, and her daughter and adult grandson who were helping.

Hanson told them Meijer was “gifting” them with the contents of the shopping cart.

“They were very happy and there were a lot of tears involved, including mine,” Hanson said. The shopper had about $700 worth of merchandise in her cart. She also was presented with a $100 gift card to pay it forward with someone who needed help or to give to a charitable organization of her choice.

And, to top it all off, the cashier who was working to check out the customer also got a $100 gift card and thank yous for her service.

“Christmas is a time for kindness and joy, and we were so excited to bring back the Very Merry Meijer event once again to share the spirit of the season with those we hold dear: our customers and team members,” said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “We are very appreciative of our customers and team members, and wanted to find a special way to wish them a very Merry Christmas.”

The Very Merry Meijer event resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in gifts to Meijer customers in the 230 stores – with shopping carts ranging from $400 to upwards of more than $1,000 in value – along with a mixture of emotions that spurred tears, hugs, and even speechlessness from very happy customers.

Meijer released a video that showcases how the retailer surprised its customers. In most cases, the store director revealed the gift upon checkout, but Hank Meijer, Board Director Doug Meijer, and Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes also helped spread holiday cheer in some of the stores.

“We strive all year long to put our customers first, and provide them with a great shopping experience through the quality products we sell, the service we provide, and the many ways we offer savings,” Keyes said. “The Very Merry Meijer event was an extra special way to show our appreciation and make the season bright. That is what the holidays are all about.”

“The Very Merry Meijer event began as a simple way to say thank you, but it has grown into so much more because of our thoughtful customers,” Doug Meijer said. “This is truly an event I look forward to all year long because it gives us a chance to show our customers and team members just how much they mean to us.”

To view the Very Merry Meijer video, visit the Meijer Newsroom: http://newsroom.meijer.com/multimedia .