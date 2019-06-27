Belleville Rotary presents Four-Way Test banner to Sumpter Township

34th District Court Judge David Parrott, a past president of the Belleville Rotary Club, was present at the June 11 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees. That evening the trustees voted unanimously to accept the gift of a Four-Way banner from the Belleville Rotary and Judge Parrott delivered the banner.

He stated: “The Belleville Rotary Club thanks you for your Four-Way Test banner request. Rotary International is the world’s first and oldest service organization with the Belleville Rotary Club serving the tri-communities for over 80 years. We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our non-sectarian and non-political fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do is a test used by Rotarians world-wide as a moral code for person and business relationships. In our dealings with others we ask, first, is it the truth? Second, is it fair to all concerned? Third, will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, fourth, will it be beneficial to all concerned? The test can be applied to almost any aspect of life. We think it is a particularly appropriate decision-making model for our leaders in government. As such, we are glad to donate this Four-Way Test banner to the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees and hope that it will be appropriately displayed as an inspiration to the citizens and leaders of Sumpter Township. Thank you for your thoughtfulness!”