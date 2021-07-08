Belleville Rotary installs new officers

The Belleville Rotary Club’s new board of directors for the 2021-22 Rotary year were installed June 29 at Quirk Park pavilion. Doing the swearing in was Traci Sincock, Rotary District 6400 Governor Elect for 2022-23.

Installed were Patti Monroe, Corrine Flynn, Keith Bruder, Rachel Kozlowski, Brian Pearcy, Mary Jo Suchy, and returning president Debra Green.