Belleville Rotary installs new officers

The Belleville Rotary Club’s new board of directors for the 2021-22 Rotary year were installed June 29 at Quirk Park pavilion. Doing the swearing in was Traci Sincock, Rotary District 6400 Governor Elect for 2022-23.
Installed were Patti Monroe, Corrine Flynn, Keith Bruder, Rachel Kozlowski, Brian Pearcy, Mary Jo Suchy, and returning president Debra Green.
The Belleville Rotary Club’s new board of directors for the 2021-22 Rotary year were installed June 29 at Quirk Park pavilion. Doing the swearing in was Traci Sincock, Rotary District 6400 Governor Elect for 2022-23.