Belleville Rotary Club presents five $5,000 scholarships at BHS

On May 24, the Rotary Club of Belleville held its 77th-Annual Scholarship Program. In a gathering at Belleville High School which included school administrators, parents, family and the Belleville Rotarians, five $5,000 scholarships were awarded to Belleville-area resident graduates.

The three Academic Scholarships went to Isaac Davis, Avery Fields, and Kylie Satterfield. The Charles B. Cozadd Community Service Award for service to school and other students was received by Laura Montgomery, and the Donald Juchartz Award for community service was presented to Kennedy Plummer.

During the meeting, Belleville Rotary Club president-elect Mary Jo Suchy offered a welcome including an explanation of what Rotary is and a summary of club activities helping individual citizens, communities and other charities in carrying on their work.

Each of the awardees thanked Rotary and spoke about their plans going forward and how the scholarships will assist them in reaching academic goals.

The meeting concluded with an inspirational talk by 34th District Judge Lisa Martin who drew on her experiences and provided insights which encouraged the graduates to take opportunities they will have in the future to both help people and learn about the world.

The Rotary is happy to celebrate these amazing young individuals, who have all contributed so well to their communities, their school and their families, Suchy said.

Since inception, Rotary Club of Belleville has awarded $612,500 to Belleville High School students in the club’s scholarship program. This year, as in recent years, the primary funding source for the program has been the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation which assists the club in funding many of its projects.