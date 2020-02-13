Belleville Rotarians to present ‘Fat Tuesday’

annual ‘Fat Tuesday’

The Belleville Rotary Club invites the public to its 12th-annual Italian Dinner Buffet on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Rd.

As always, the Rotarians are cooking up a host of Mediterranean delights for this pre-Lenten meal that features soup, salads, and a pasta bar with several sauces including meat and vegetarian. Soda and paczki will also be available – sold separately.

Tickets at $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under can be purchased from any Rotarian, or at the door. Carry-outs will be available!

Proceeds from the dinner and fun raffles support local Rotary Club projects which benefit the Belleville, Sumpter, Van Buren tri-community, Van Buren Public Schools, the Salvation Army and other local charities. The club also annually provides scholarships to Belleville area high school graduates.