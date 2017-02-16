Belleville Rotarians to host 9th-annual ‘Fat Tuesday’ Italian buffet

The Belleville Rotary Club is again inviting the public to its Italian Dinner Buffet on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Road.
The Rotarians are cooking up a host of Mediterranean delights for hungry diners. This pre-Lenten meal features soup, salads, and a pasta bar with several sauces including meat and vegetarian. Soda and paczki will also be available – sold separately.
Tickets at $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under can be purchased from any Rotarian, or at the door. Carry-outs will be available.
Proceeds from the dinner and raffles support local Rotary Club projects which benefit the Belleville, Sumpter, Van Buren tri-community, Van Buren Public Schools, the Salvation Army and other local charities. The club also annually provides scholarships to graduates of Belleville High School.
The Belleville Rotary Club is again inviting the public to its Italian Dinner Buffet on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Road.