Belleville Rotarians to host 9th-annual ‘Fat Tuesday’ Italian buffet

The Belleville Rotary Club is again inviting the public to its Italian Dinner Buffet on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Road.

The Rotarians are cooking up a host of Mediterranean delights for hungry diners. This pre-Lenten meal features soup, salads, and a pasta bar with several sauces including meat and vegetarian. Soda and paczki will also be available – sold separately.

Tickets at $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under can be purchased from any Rotarian, or at the door. Carry-outs will be available.

Proceeds from the dinner and raffles support local Rotary Club projects which benefit the Belleville, Sumpter, Van Buren tri-community, Van Buren Public Schools, the Salvation Army and other local charities. The club also annually provides scholarships to graduates of Belleville High School.