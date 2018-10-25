Belleville Reserve Officer teaches students about dogs

On Oct. 18, Officer Cris Colling and her personal dog Sasha visited The Adventurers Home School Group. The class “All About Dogs,” is a 12-week course teaching elementary students the different roles canines play in our lives. Students learn about the human-animal bond. The class has guest speakers each week that specialize in diverse areas of canine work. Officer Colling and Sasha have visited for the five past semesters. She shared a story, and talked to students about safety at home and in the community. Sasha demonstrates her search and find training. She and the students loved visiting and sharing treats. Officer Colling is a Belleville Police Department Reserve Officer and she and her personal dog Sasha also are both in the Michigan Defense Force, a part of the Michigan Army National Guard, as a search-and-rescue team. Lori Estermyer of Van Buren Township sent the pictures and thanks to Officer Colling and Sasha for helping to educate the home-schooled students.