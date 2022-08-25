Belleville Pro Hardware celebrates 36th year in business

On Friday, Aug. 26, Belleville Pro Hardware store on Main Street will be celebrating its 36th year in business. Mike Windiate, Sr. said his youngest employee is his grandson, bearing the same name, Mike Windiate.

Over the decades, Mike Sr. expanded the family business to include three hardware locations – in Milan, Romulus, and Belleville — but today he owns and operates only in Belleville. This is where he lives and raised his family and wants the community to know that the Windiate name isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He said he looks forward to many more years to come.

The store is also an authorized U-Haul truck/van leasing center and continues to rank among the top-100 performing dealers out of 20,000-plus locations in all of North America and Canada. Windiate works nearly every day alongside a family member or two as well as Pat Grieve.

Mike thanks the community for its support over the years and for buying local. Belleville Pro is open seven days: Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., (734) 697-9595.