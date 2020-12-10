Belleville offices to close between Christmas and New Year holidays

Belleville City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz announced at Monday’s regular meeting by Zoom that the city offices will be closed between Dec. 25 and when the staff will return to work after the holidays on Jan. 4.

“After much discussion with office and maintenance staff, I have decided that city offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 28; Tuesday, Dec. 29; and Wednesday, Dec. 30,” she explained in a memo to the council.

“Closing the offices will allow for the building to be germ-free when we return to work on Monday, Jan. 4,” she wrote. “Verna and I are working on the plan to collect taxes and marihuana license applications that are due during this time.” She referred to City Clerk Verna Chapman.

She said Wayne County will also be closed during this time.

In other business at Monday’s 50-minute meeting, the council:

• Affirmed the Holiday Lighting Contest sponsored by the City Council and asked Independent photographer Bob Mytych to go out and take pictures of the winners. The awards will be announced at the next Zoom meeting on Dec. 21;

• Approved the Photos with Santa events on Dec. 12 and 19 at the Belleville Area Museum, sponsored by the Central Business Community. Van Buren Township is opening the closed museum especially for these events;

• Approved the schedule of City Council / Departmental Study Sessions, proposed by City Manager Kobylarz, with some revisions;

• Approved accounts payable of $190,084.40 and the following departmental expenditures in excess of $500: to B&R Janitorial, $1,399.57 for city hall cleaning supplies; to Cadillac Asphal, $609 for road patch; to Miss Dig, $1,880.13 for locating service; to State of Michigan, $1,305 for EGLE Fees per PA 399; to Washtenaw County Mutual Aid Association, $1,500 for fire fighter training; and to Davenport Brothers Construction, $62,303 from escrow for Doane’s Landing for labor and material to install retaining wall, sidewalk, and foundations;

• Was informed by Kobylarz that Jeff Weisman, who has been the city’s internet consultant for many years, now has a conflict in his schedule and is resigning. She said he is working in Saginaw. Kobylarz said Weisman is working to identify a suitable replacement;

• Heard Councilman Tom Fielder say he would like the administration to do some research on whether the city should stay with Chase bank or not. He also wants look at the DPW, since the staff is “fragile” and there are few people available to do the work. He said having more staff would make that department stronger. He also said he would like the administration to look into ordinance enforcement. Councilman Fielder said he would like all this done before the next budget cycle;

• Heard Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte say that Doane’s Landing looks “exceptional.” Mike Renaud said from the audience that he agrees Doane’s Landing really looks nice, but did nobody foresee that a railing would be needed? He referred to the $18,000 railing paid for by the Downtown Development Authority. DPW Director Rick Rutherford said this is a safety measure. He said he wrote the specs and if an engineer had done it the cost would have been much higher. Rutherford said even though it is a small park, it was an extensive project. He said the benches were kept back until the concrete was set and they will be reused. Marcotte said the park is much stronger now than whatever was there before;

• Heard Councilwoman Kelly Bates say she would like the city to look into court workers to help the DPW staff. She also wants the city to have a strategic plan;

• Heard Kobylarz say the marijuana industry is taking up an inordinate amount of time for her and Clerk Chapman. “We are ready to go,” she said, adding they have not received any applications so far and expects them all on the last day, Jan. 1. She said Rutherford has received lots of phone calls with questions; and

• Heard Marcotte say Belleville is a small city, but the ordinance passed by voters requires the city to approve from 7 to 23 licenses, which is a lot when it has the land size it does. He said the Planning Commission will meet Thursday to discuss this;

• Heard Councilman Ken Voigt ask the community to support local businesses. “The restaurants have been slammed hard,” Councilman Voigt said, adding, “After this, we may end up with one or two restaurants open. I just can’t wait until this is over. I’ve known seven people who have passed from this. It’s not fun”; and

• Heard Mayor Kerreen Conley say the grand opening at Crafted Beanery was a huge affair and, “It’s great to see them open.” Mayor Conley also urged the community to support local businesses.

Kobylarz told the Independent the council held a closed session via Zoom just before Monday’s regular session, to discuss a legal opinion.