Belleville National Strawberry Festival welcomes you to town

By Joan E. Bodnar, Executive Director

Belleville National Strawberry Festival

The 41st-annual Belleville National Strawberry Festival would like to welcome you to a weekend of family fun. The Belleville National Strawberry Festival is one of Southeastern Michigan’s premier summer events presented by Meijer.

As executive director I would like to thank the City of Belleville, the police and fire departments, the boy scouts, our sponsors, board of directors and everyone who has worked so hard to make the festival a success.

The festival has five venues: Main Street, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Belleville Presbyterian Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, and Victory Park. Main Street features crafters, carnival midway, vendors, and a children’s area featuring a White Tiger Exhibit.

On Saturday starting at 11 a.m. there is a parade. Belleville Central Business Community brings juried crafters to Main Street.

Trinity Church features all things strawberry: pies, breads, jam, and more. They also feature their famous sloppy joe lunches Saturday and Sunday.

St. Anthony’s features bingo, food, entertainment and a beer tent, plus much more. There is also a carnival on their grounds sponsored by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Belleville Presbyterian Church features tours of its church on Saturday and Sunday. It is one of the original seven Martha Mary Chapels built by Henry Ford and his wife to honor their mothers.

The festival offers free shuttle service with free parking at the Belleville Presbyterian Church on Belleville Road. The trolley will make stops at all five venues.

On Sunday is the annual Cinnamons’ Father’s Day Car Show at Victory Park.

Come on out to enjoy a weekend of family fun for everyone. Again, thank you to all who helped with this year’s festival.