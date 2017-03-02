Belleville Moose sets fund raiser for Jason Basham, BHS 1996

The Belleville Moose Lodge, 45476 Harris Road, Sumpter Township, will host a spaghetti dinner fund raiser on Saturday, March 4, to help Jason Basham, Belleville High School class of 1996.

The event, which will feature STEP ASIDE Band from 8 p.m. until midnight, will start with the dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.

Basham has been fighting his battle with brain cancer since June 2015 and will be undergoing his third brain surgery in March. He is on active duty as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy.

Basham is married and has four children ages 10 months to 16 years. Two years ago while helping coach his daughters’ softball team, Basham, was accidentally hit in the head with a ball, and a CT scan discovered a large brain tumor that had been undetected before.

Basham had a brain surgery in June of 2015, but they were unable to remove the entire tumor. He also had complications and bleeding into the brain which required a second emergency surgery the next morning.

After the surgery, he suffered from loss of vision and memory problems. A month ago, during a follow up MRI, it was determined that the remaining section of the tumor had begun to grow.

He has a new neurosurgeon and will have to have a third brain surgery in March to remove the rest of the tumor. It is still pressing on his optic nerve and is quite large.

His medical expenses are all covered by his military insurance, however, the new surgeon is in a different state and there will be hotel costs and gas for his wife to travel with him during the surgery and to visit him while he is still in the hospital for recovery.

The family said anyone who is able to donate even something small to the GoFundMe account that has been set up would be a great help.

Basham was born in Ypsilanti where both his parents, Donald and Cindy Basham, worked at the Willow Run GM plant. They moved to Belleville in 1984 and he went to school at Elwell Elementary, South Middle School, and graduated from Belleville High School in 1996. He joined the U.S. Navy in April 1999.

His parents reside at their residence on Willis Road and his father is trying to get flyers on the spaghetti dinner posted everywhere he can.

Basham is still active duty and serving as an Instructor stationed at Naval Construction Training Center, Gulfport MS. He has served almost 18 years as a Construction Mechanic, currently the rank of E6, Petty Officer First Class.

https://www.gofundme.com/repeat-brain-surgery-recovery-fund.