Belleville Menards open at last

The new Belleville Menards Mega Store, located at 10010 Belleville Road, north of Walmart, finally opened for business on Tuesday, after years of delays.

In 2012, the store was planned for the N. I-94 Service Drive west of Belleville Road, but those plans fell through. After a wait of several years, Menards was planned for the site north of Walmart and the opening date was announced as February 2016.

But then, the construction was put off because Menards officials were concerned about the economy. In 2017, plans moved forward.

Then, after the building was under construction, the opening date was delayed because of a decision to expand the mezzanine and add windows and an outside staircase on the north end.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped get the store ready,” says Adam Kruth, Menards general manager. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and are excited that opening day is now here.”

Menards carries materials and supplies for home-improvement projects from a light bulb, gallon of paint or household items to building a deck, fence or new home. State-of-the-art computers help customers (called “Guests”) design their special projects.

The new Menards store also will carry name-brand appliances, pet and wildlife products, lawn and garden supplies and a line of convenience groceries as a one-stop shopping experience.

“We have a hard-working group of team members who are your friends and neighbors,” Kruth said. “We couldn’t wait to open the doors on Tuesday and show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 311 stores located throughout the Midwest. Its slogan is, “SAVE BIG MONEY.”

Belleville Menards store hours are Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.