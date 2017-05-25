Belleville Meijer store to earn funds for St. Mary Outreach Center

The Belleville Meijer store, at Belleville and Tyler roads, and the Westland Meijer, at Newburg and Warren roads, have agreed to partner with St. Mary Outreach Center in Wayne with the “Simply Give” program from May 14 through June 18.

For every $10 card purchased at the checkout, Meijer will double the donation. In addition, on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, the store will hold double-match days. This means for every $10 card purchased, the Outreach Center will realize $30.

This will enhance the food supplies to help feed the underprivileged families in the St. Mary community. For information, call St. Mary Outreach Center at (734) 326-2234.