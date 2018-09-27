Belleville man dies in Huron Township accident on Sept. 16

A 75-year-old Belleville man was killed in a car accident near Waltz and Judd roads in Huron Township on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers and medical personnel found the victim pinned inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Thomas Dale Mucker of Belleville. The Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do not initially appear to be a factor in the crash. No one else was injured.