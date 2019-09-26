Belleville High School prepares for Oct. 11 Homecoming game

The Belleville High School Student Council will be hosting a Homecoming Tailgate before the Homecoming game with Stevenson High School on Oct. 11. For more information about purchasing a reserved spot, call Betty Small (ext. 2061) or Connie Testorelli (ext. 2048) at (734) 697-9133 for more information.

Homecoming is an exciting game to attend since the King and Queen are both crowned during halftime and the awesome marching band puts on a great halftime show, Small said.

At 7 p.m., Oct. 9 the BHS Senior class of 2020 is hosting the annual Powder Puff Football Fundraiser. Admission is $5. The A&W is also hosting a dine to donate event the same day with 15% of sales conducted from 4 to 9 p.m. that will benefit the Senior Class of 2020.