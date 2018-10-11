Belleville High School Homecoming Court named

The Belleville High School Homecoming Court was announced early this week. The King and Queen will be announced at half time during the Homecoming game on Friday night, Oct. 12.

The boys in the court are Lance Bagley, Barry Butler, Matthew DeMolen, Dylan Zagula, Sean Quinn, Joshua Hawkins, and Andrew Schweers. The girls are Hikaru Foley, Alexis Satterfield, Madyson Bennett, Jordan Kelly, Hannah Costa, Faith Spitznagel, Kelsey McKnight, and Brianna Sykes.