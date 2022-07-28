Belleville High School All-Class Reunion set for Sept. 17 at BHS

After not having the annual event for two years because of the COVID pandemic, the Belleville High School All-Class Alumni Reunion is back on the calendar.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 at the BHS Commons. A social gathering will be held from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. and a dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Faculty, staff, and friends of alumni are encouraged to join alumni for the event.

Registration information is available on Facebook at Belleville HS Alumni Reunion, by email at bellevilleallclass@gmail.com or by calling (734) 546-2950.