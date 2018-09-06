Belleville High School All-Class Alumni Reunion set for Sept. 15

The Belleville High School All-Class Alumni Reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, at the BHS Commons, 501 W. Columbia Ave.

Faculty and staff are welcome to attend.

Activities with registration include a 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. social gathering, school tour, and shopping in the school store. Dinner is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost is $20 per person for those whose RSVP and payment is by Aug. 25. After that cost is $30 per person.

For more information, contact the committee by Facebook at Belleville HS Alumni Reunion, email at bellevilleallclass@gmail.com or by phone (734) 787-4601.