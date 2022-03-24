Belleville Golf Cart Ordinance goes into effect March 24

“We are very happy to announce that the new Belleville ordinance to allow golf carts to be operated on certain city-owned streets in Belleville goes into effect on March 24, 2022,” said Belleville Deputy City Manager Tim McLean in a news release.

There is a $50 fee to register golf carts. Residents interested in registering their golf cart can pick up the application material at Belleville City Hall (6 Main Street, Belleville, MI 48111) or online (bellevilleonthelake.com). The application material includes the full text of the ordinance, frequently asked questions, and a checklist of items that will be inspected by the Belleville Police Department.

The Belleville City Council adopted this ordinance at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 22. This ordinance will remain in effect for a one-year pilot period. Golf cart registrations will be valid for a period of three years if the Belleville City Council adopts this ordinance on a permanent basis at the end of the pilot period.

Once you have completed your application, contact the Belleville Police Department (734) 699-2710 to schedule an inspection. For any questions about the ordinance or application process, contact Deputy City Manager McLean at (734) 252-4317.