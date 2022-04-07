Belleville fire fighters thank all who donated

Saturday, April 2, the Belleville Firefighters Association along with Belleville Fire Auxiliary and several volunteers raised over $4,200 with their 10th-annual “Fill The Boot for Autism Campaign.”

Thanks to our Extremely generous community, 100% of the money [$4,200] raised will be donated to Autism Alliance of Michigan.

Autism Alliance of Michigan is leading efforts to make Michigan a better place to live for people with autism and their families. Their impact on families, communities, lawmakers, and service providers is not possible without the generous support from communities like Belleville, Sumpter, and Van Buren.

We would like to say THANK YOU to all of you that stopped by on Saturday to show your support. This is what community is all about.

Captain Christopher Zweng

City of Belleville Fire Department