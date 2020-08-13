Belleville Fire Dept. Auxiliary presents two $500 scholarships

Brooklyn Keele and Collin Attard, both members of the Belleville High School Class of 2020, each was presented with a $500 scholarship by the City of Belleville Fire Auxiliary.

Brooklyn, who graduated with honors, was a drum major in the BHS Marching Band and a Michigan High School Athletic Association individual and team state qualifier on the BHS Women’s Bowling team as well as a member of the BHS Volleyball team. She will attend Concordia University, Ann Arbor, majoring in music education. During her freshman year at Concordia, Brooklyn will be a member of the marching band, the Cardinal Regiment and a member of its NAIA Division II Women’s Volleyball team.

Collin was a member of the BHS Marching Band and was a Science Olympiad regional winner. He will attend Michigan Technological University where he will major in computer science with an ultimate goal of being a video game developer.