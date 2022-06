The Belleville Fire Auxiliary presented a $750 scholarship to Emma McGuire. She is graduating from Belleville High School and will be attending Concordia University of Ann Arbor in the fall, majoring in Kinesiology/Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Management.

The Belleville Fire Auxiliary also presented a $500 scholarship to Emily McInally, a Belleville High School graduate. She is a sophomore at Eastern Michigan University working towards her degree in Art & Design.