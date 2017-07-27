Belleville Farmer’s Market continues to grow at 4th St. Square

The new Belleville Farmer’s Market, sponsored by the Belleville Central Business Community at the Fourth Street Square in downtown Belleville, just finished its second month and continues to offer new vendors.

The first market on June 12 had five vendors and the market on July 24 had nine. As the market grows in popularity, the CBC hopes to schedule it every week, June through September, in 2018.

On July 24, available at the market were zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, squash, cabbage, kale and other leafy vegetables, and basil, along with sweets, pretzels, jams, jellies, pickles, and homemade dog treats.

Over the next two months, the market will continue from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays with the final one scheduled during the annual Harvest Fest on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Janet Millard, Event Coordinator

Belleville Central Business Community