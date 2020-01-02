Belleville Day in Florida set for Feb. 5 at Citrus Hills Golf, Country Club

Belleville Day in Florida will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club in Hernando, Florida.

The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch, dessert, coffee or tea, camaraderie with old friends from our dear home town, and the fun raffle.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Lunch is served at 1 p.m.

To reserve a spot, send the following information to Lynn Gorman, P.O. Box 1781, Dunnellon, FL 34430, with a check:

• Meal choice: Chicken Piccata or Baked Stuffed Flounder;

• Your name(s), indicating number of people;

• Email address and phone number;

• RSVP so that the check arrives to Gorman no later than Jan. 28.