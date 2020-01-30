Belleville council mourns death of Jeremy Stovall

At the Jan. 27 regular meeting of the Belleville City Council, councilmembers one by one expressed their condolences to Carmen Stovall in the death of her son.

Jeremy Stovall, 26, was killed early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, when his vehicle was hit head-on by a car driven the wrong way on I-75. He was on his way to work, his mother said in a Facebook posting.

She said her business on Main Street in Belleville, Crafted Modern Handmade gift shop, will be closed until further notice as she grieves for her son.

Carmen Stovall is a director of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce and well-known in the community.

“Everyone in the community has them in their hearts and prayers,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte.

Councilman Ken Voigt joined in the condolences.

“I can’t imagine losing a child,” said Councilman Voigt.

Other condolences were voiced by Mayor Kerreen Conley, Councilwoman Kelley Bates, and Councilman Tom Fielder.