Belleville Community Chorus to present ‘Swing into Christmas’

On Sunday, Dec. 12, the community is invited to enjoy the Belleville Community Chorus’ 15th-annual holiday concert “Swing into Christmas.”

The performance is at 3 p.m. at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles Street in Belleville.

Under the leadership of director Rachel Parr, accompanied by Judith Weed, the concert will feature songs of the season guaranteed to please and delight.

As always, the concert is free, although donations supporting the chorus are invited, encouraged, and welcomed.

For more information on becoming a part of the Belleville Community Chorus, as a singer or to volunteer in other ways, contact Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235 or claudiarou47@yahoo.com .

The Belleville Community Chorus offers opportunities for performance of mixed-voice choral music in a variety of styles. The chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule. The generosity of donors and sponsors supports the community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. The Belleville Community Chorus is a 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization.