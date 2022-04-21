Belleville Community Chorus to present ‘America Sings’

The Belleville Community Chorus (BCC) invites everyone to join them on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. to celebrate their 14th-annual spring concert. The performance, titled “America Sings,” features a variety of songs of Americana including a song tour of the USA and patriotic songs familiar to all.

“America Sings” will be performed at the Belleville United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville. BCC’s director Rachael Parr and accompanist Judith Weed, backed by drummer John Monk and bass player Eston Keller, have a great afternoon planned for you.

As always, the concert is free, though donations are encouraged, and sponsors are welcome.

The Belleville Community Chorus offers opportunities for performance of mixed-voice, choral music in a variety of styles. The Chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule. The generosity of donors and sponsors supports the community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. BCC is a 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization.