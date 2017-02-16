Belleville Community Chorus sets Baked Potato Dinner Feb. 25

The Belleville Community Chorus invites everyone to enjoy its fourth-annual Baked Potato Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Open Arms Lutheran Church, 7865 Belleville Road. This inexpensive meal is served from 4 to 7 p.m.

For a minimum donation of $5, your meal includes a large baked potato with a choice of favorite toppings, plus a beverage and dessert.

Tickets may be obtained from any Belleville Community Chorus member prior to the event, or at the door.

For more information, call (734) 697-1763 or (734) 740-4165 or go to www.bellevillechorus.com .