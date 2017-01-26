Belleville Civil Service Commission selects seven cop candidates

After a day-long series of interviews of 11 candidates for police positions, the Belleville Civil Service Commission selected seven it approved for hire.

The names were listed by the commission in no particular order of preference.

• Alan Benson – currently a Reserve Officer with Grosse Ile Police Department and new graduate from police academy at Schoolcraft. Bachelor’s degree in hotel management and associate’s degree in culinary arts.

• Tyler Bielecki – December graduate of Mott Community College Police Academy, third in class. Lives in Brownstown, unemployed. Earned four-year Criminal Justice degree in two years at University of Michigan. Had six-month internship with U.S. Marshalls in Detroit. Father is a police officer in Brownstown; mother is investigator for the Department of Justice. Was part of Wyandotte Explorer’s Cadet Program ages 14-21. Earned three President’s Volunteer Awards.

• Sarah Dzagulones – Lives in Southgate; unemployed. Bachelor’s Degree in Communications/English; associate degree in Criminal Justice at Schoolcraft Community College in 2013. Worked for 14 months for Madison Heights PD and wasn’t happy there; left in 2016.

• Stephen Koren – Belleville High School graduate, January 2003; lives in Van Buren Township; works part-time on Carleton Police Department since July. Employed as restoration tech in Willis, mostly working on old cars. Worked at Hamtramck PD, City of Ypsilanti PD. Marine veteran; Army reserves. Criminal Justice associate degree in 2012 at Washtenaw Community College; been through police academy.

• Ahmed Kassem – Graduated recently from police academy at Schoolcraft Community College and has an associate’s in Criminal Justice; applied to 30 departments. Served in military; now in Army Reserves. Being a police officer is his dream. He said he has only 30 more credits to get his bachelor’s degree and so he wants to work on that, get a house, a couple of kids, and a wife.

• Glenn Morrison – Lives in Belleville; retired from Detroit PD, seeking part-time work. Thirty-nine years of police experience. Retired as Child Abuse Investigator after 25 years at Detroit PD then retired from Oakland Community College last year after 15 years. Worked at Chrysler for a little while years ago. Served as machinist in U.S. Navy, 1969-71. Would like to work three or four years part-time, if hired.

• Michael Randall – Background in public safety, mostly fire. He was elected commissioner on Livingston County Board of Commissioner for two terms, served as Howell assistant fire chief, and Village of Pinckney Police Department Sergeant.

Other candidates interviewed were Barry Raetzel II, Brad Mezel, Ray Pomaville, and Kari Sweeney.

The list of those candidates judged as good fits for the Belleville Police Department was turned over to Police Chief Hal Berriman and City Manager Diana Kollmeyer. They will proceed with hiring one full-time officer and two part-time officers. All three positions need to be filled as soon as possible since they were recently vacated.

Presiding at the Oral Boards was Civil Service Commission chairman Douglas Dalton. Also present was CSC member Monique Gary. The third member of the commission, Jacqueline Schank-Ulch, was absent.