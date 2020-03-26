Belleville City Hall closed to public until further notice

“For the safety of our citizens and our staff, in response to the COVID-19 virus, Belleville City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice,” says the announcement on the city web site.
“Our team is still working for you, just in a different way!”
All essential city services continue. Please call 911 for emergencies only. Call 211 for non-emergency information.
Effective March 20, you can use the city’s emergency email: Wecanhelp@Bellevilleonthelake.com .
“We are accepting only online and drop-box payments,” the notice said. “We are unable to make change; credit will be applied toward your next utility bill. Receipts will be mailed for cash transactions only. Please consider making inquiries via phone (734) 697-9323 (Press 5 for Water Dept, 3 or 5 for tax information; 3 or 4 for the Building Department). Or consider using the ‘I’d like to…’ feature on our website.”
On the website, email addresses are listed by department.
“We’re all in this together – and we thank you for your patience and understanding during Michigan’s Health Emergency!” said the city website.
“For the safety of our citizens and our staff, in response to the COVID-19 virus, Belleville City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice,” says the announcement on the city web site.