Belleville City Hall closed to public until further notice

“For the safety of our citizens and our staff, in response to the COVID-19 virus, Belleville City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice,” says the announcement on the city web site.

“Our team is still working for you, just in a different way!”

All essential city services continue. Please call 911 for emergencies only. Call 211 for non-emergency information.

Effective March 20, you can use the city’s emergency email: Wecanhelp@Bellevilleonthelake.com .

“We are accepting only online and drop-box payments,” the notice said. “We are unable to make change; credit will be applied toward your next utility bill. Receipts will be mailed for cash transactions only. Please consider making inquiries via phone (734) 697-9323 (Press 5 for Water Dept, 3 or 5 for tax information; 3 or 4 for the Building Department). Or consider using the ‘I’d like to…’ feature on our website.”

On the website, email addresses are listed by department.

“We’re all in this together – and we thank you for your patience and understanding during Michigan’s Health Emergency!” said the city website.