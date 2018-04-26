Belleville City Council honors BHS Robotics Team for competition

A group of Belleville High School students who are a part of the FIRST Robotics Team that recently hosted a large district competition at BHS were honored with certificates of praise by the Belleville City Council at its April 16 meeting.

The meeting was held at city hall which had no power due to the weekend storm but strategically placed LED lanterns lit the meeting room enough for the presentation, one of the few items on the agenda.

Mayor Kerreen Conley thanked the students for all their work and for showing off the city of Belleville to more than a thousand visitors. She read a special Resolution and then presented each student present with a Resolution and sent along extra copies for those who couldn’t make the meeting.

In other business at the 20-minute meeting, the council:

• Was informed by City Manager Diana Kollmeyer that a mock city website has been received from Townweb and they hope to get the new website up soon. She said it would have been very handy to have a website that day when city hall was closed because there was no electrical power. She said, actually, the whole town was closed because of no power;

• Learned Building Official Rick Rutherford, who was not present at the meeting, reported a large number of questions on the bids received for the seawall repairs at Doane’s Landing. She expects to have a written report from Rutherford shortly and will mail copies of it out to the council; and

• Approved accounts payable of $136,842.01 and the following purchases in excess of $500: to Oakland County, $2,768.50 in CLEMIS fees from general fund/police; to Wayne County, $2,135 for lodging at Dickerson jail from general fund/police; to Bio-Care Inc., $710 for Hazmat team member physical, from general fund/fire; and to Cadillac Asphalt, $525 for road repair after a water/sewer main break from the Water fund.