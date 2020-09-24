Belleville City Council hires Verna Chapman as new clerk/treasurer

Verna Chapman, who has been working for the City of Birmingham, will begin duties as the new city clerk/treasurer in Belleville in a few weeks.

The Belleville City Council met in a seven-minute, special Zoom meeting at 5 p.m., Sept. 16, to hire Chapman.

“It was very stressful,” said Interim City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz, referring to the city not having a clerk/treasurer after Sherri Scharf resigned as of Oct. 1.

“We needed to find a qualified candidate quickly to run the election” and other duties, Kobylarz said.

She said Chapman is highly qualified.

Kobylarz said she and Councilman Tom Fielder interviewed Chapman and never got any negative information.

She said Pifer Investigations is finalizing the background check.

“I would like to have her on my team,” Kobylarz said.

Councilman Fielder said Chapman even handled cemetery records, which the Belleville clerk position also handles.

They said Chapman told them that she feels she can leave Birmingham because they have four other people qualified to do the job.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said a copy of Chapman’s resume was sent to all the council members and Chapman is “ready to hit the ground running … The timing couldn’t be better.”

Councilman Ken Voigt made the motion to approve the appointment and the council voted unanimously to approve. Then, council members cheered.

Chapman, who was present by Zoom, said she was excited and anxious to get started.

Kobylarz at first said she would be expected the next morning, but then laughed and said, “I’ll see you in a few weeks.”

[Chapman is scheduled to begin work on Monday, Sept. 28.]