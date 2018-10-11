Belleville Church of God invites community to ‘The BASH’ on Oct. 12

The Belleville Church of God, 45170 Hull Road, Van Buren Township, invites the community to “The BASH” from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12. Admittance is free.

The event will include inflatables, live music, food, games, and Trunk-or-Treat.

This is for the entire family. The community is invited to come out and enjoy friends, food, and fun. To get questions answered, call (734) 697-0927.

Belleville Church of God holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday Services at 11 a.m., and Wednesday Night Services at 7 p.m.