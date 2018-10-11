0

News

Belleville Church of God invites community to ‘The BASH’ on Oct. 12

The Belleville Church of God, 45170 Hull Road, Van Buren Township, invites the community to “The BASH” from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12. Admittance is free.
The event will include inflatables, live music, food, games, and Trunk-or-Treat.
This is for the entire family. The community is invited to come out and enjoy friends, food, and fun. To get questions answered, call (734) 697-0927.
Belleville Church of God holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday Services at 11 a.m., and Wednesday Night Services at 7 p.m.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

Leave a comment