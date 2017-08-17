Belleville Bridge Walk, Taste of Belleville postponed until next week

The annual Belleville Bridge Walk and Taste of Belleville that were scheduled for today, Thursday, Aug. 17, have been postponed a week because of stormy weather. Both events now are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, according to Janet Millard, events coordinator for the Belleville Central Business Community, which sponsors the Taste.

The Lucky Ducky Rubber Duck Race, sponsored by the Belleville Rotary, is still scheduled to launch in Belleville Lake at 6:30 p.m. They will meet at the gazebo in Horizon Park.