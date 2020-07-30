Belleville Blues Festival presented by Council for the Arts

Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder from Toledo performed as the second of five groups on Saturday at the Belleville Blues Drive-In concert on a grassy area behind Belleville High School. The music started at 12:30 p.m. and was topped off at 7:30 p.m. by Little Ed and the Blues Imperials from Chicago.

Masks and social distancing were part of the set up and people had room around their vehicles to set up chairs and listen to the music.

The concert was presented by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, which originally had planned to have the concert in downtown Belleville following the grand opening of the new Belleville Area District Library scheduled for July 25. The grand opening has been postponed, but the blues festival went on anyway.