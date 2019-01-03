Belleville Area District Library sets Storytimes

Winter Storytimes are starting up for the New Year at the Belleville Area District Library:
• Monday Night Family Storytimes (for children ages 4-10) – Monday at 7 p.m., Jan. 14 -Feb. 25
• Tuesday Toddler Times (for ages 2-4) – Tuesday at 11 a.m., Jan. 15-Feb. 26
• Thursday Toddler Times (for ages 2-4) – Thursday at 11 a.m., Jan. 17-Feb. 28
Sign up for story sessions at http://belleville.evanced.info/signup or at the reference desk in the library.
Tara K. McCann
Youth/Teen Services Librarian
Belleville Area District Library
167 Fourth St., Belleville