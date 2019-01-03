Belleville Area District Library sets Storytimes

Winter Storytimes are starting up for the New Year at the Belleville Area District Library:

• Monday Night Family Storytimes (for children ages 4-10) – Monday at 7 p.m., Jan. 14 -Feb. 25

• Tuesday Toddler Times (for ages 2-4) – Tuesday at 11 a.m., Jan. 15-Feb. 26

• Thursday Toddler Times (for ages 2-4) – Thursday at 11 a.m., Jan. 17-Feb. 28

Sign up for story sessions at http://belleville.evanced.info/signup or at the reference desk in the library.

Tara K. McCann

Youth/Teen Services Librarian

Belleville Area District Library

167 Fourth St., Belleville