Belleville Area District Library holds official ribbon-cutting for new building

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Belleville Area District Library took place Saturday, April 8, before a crowd of library supporters. Taking part in the ribbon-cutting were library board members Linda Priest and John Juriga, library director Mary Jo Suchy, board chairperson Sharon Peters, board secretary Alma Hughes-Grubbs, board treasurer Tanya Stoudemire, and vice chairman Mary Jane Dawson. Board member Joy Cichewicz was absent because her husband had emergency surgery.

This grand-opening was delayed for two years because of COVID. The library first opened its doors in February 2020 and then had to close them two weeks later because of the coronavirus mandates.

Among those present to celebrate the official opening were elected officials from the tri-community, the school superintendent, a congresswoman, a judge, a retired judge, Friends of the Library members, former library board members, and regular library users, along with Librarian of Michigan Randy Riley.