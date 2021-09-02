Belleville Area District Library board passes new food policy

The staff of the Belleville Area District Library had been having issues with people eating and drinking throughout the new library. Someone was even eating fried chicken at the computers.

The staff came up with a plan and then turned it over to the policy committee of the library board. At the board’s regular in-person meeting on Aug. 10 the new policy was unanimously approved.

Board president Sharon Peters said the staff wants this to be the people’s library and wants them to feel at home. But, some guidelines had to be set.

“No food fights,” said building committee chairperson Joy Cichewicz, who runs a library in Ypsilanti.

Policy committee chairperson Mary Jane Dawson presented the following food policy which was adopted by the board:

• Food and covered beverages are permitted in designated areas of the library. Designated areas are marked with signs.

• Patrons are expected to clean up after themselves, placing trash in appropriate receptacles and notifying staff if spills occur.

• Staff reserves the right to request patrons remove or clean up food and beverages if the food or beverages are creating a mess, damaging the library, or causing odors that are considered a nuisance.

• Alcohol or intoxicating food/beverages are strictly prohibited on library premises, except that alcohol may be permitted for library programming purposes.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said the signs could be moved around after the policy is implemented to adjust the areas designated.

In other business at the 66-minute, in-person meeting, the board:

• Accepted the offer of Doug Peters to loan two acrylic paintings he owns to the library for one to five years and approved hanging them in the library. The recommendation of the art committee was brought to the board by committee chairperson Michele Montour. The committee suggested hanging them in the periodical room, but the natural light coming in the windows has to be checked out to determine the best location so the paintings aren’t damaged. “Red Dawn,” a museum-wrapped canvas measuring 36”x48” weighs three pounds and “Tomorrow’s Journey,” a framed 36”x36” painting weighs five pounds. The artist is Vissaron Bakradze, a former client of Peters;

• Heard building committee chairperson Cichewicz report that thanks to the Belleville city manager, the $25,000 refund the library has coming from a $50,000 deposit required for Hennessey Engineers during construction of the building is on its way back to the library. She told of small problems being fixed around the building and the news that the enhanced ventilation project, exceeding required standards, will begin in mid-September and be done by the end of October. She said on July 22 the library had a DTE brownout when a branch came down by the Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m. The library closed at 6 p.m. and no computers were damaged. Director Suchy added that for installation of the window blinds they will have to get into the ceiling. She said the rooms can be darkened for movies or the light just filtered. This will be done in the Cozzad Room and other rooms where the sun comes in heavily;

• Heard John Juriga report that one of the bollards in front of the building is cracked. He said it is OK now, but in the winter water could get inside. They are having it checked out. Dawson said it looks like a dinosaur egg. Juriga also complained about the “out house,” which he amended to “portajohn” outside the library’s front door. It was put up by the Belleville Central Business Community for the once-weekly Farmers’ Market, but will be up all summer, right in front of their multi-million-dollar new library, he said. Director Suchy said she would talk with Janet Millard of the CBC at the Aug. 12 meeting for the Harvest Fest planning. On Aug. 13 Millard announced the portajohn would be removed and those at the market will be able to use the library restrooms;

• Heard Director Suchy report that because of the rise in COVID cases, apparently due to the Delta variant, “We’re back to masks again for a while.” She said they are not mandating but recommending masks for patrons and staff in the building. She said they are in the process of hiring a shelving page, a circulation clerk, and a part-time adult services librarian. Also, librarians are planning a series of computer classes that will be held at the Sumpter branch in the fall. She said they now have a small collection of popular materials and children’s books at the Sumpter Branch, a “tiny reference section.” Suchy also announced Beverly Meyer, “the Music Lady,” is back for a live concert at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Storytime Room. She said a Teen Book Club is being formed for those in grades 8-12. The first meeting is Sept. 14; and

• Heard board treasurer Tanya Stoudemire report that a coworker of her’s tested positive for corornavirus and she is negative, but, “It’s not over yet.” Mary Jane Dawson noted, “Eventually, we’ll learn to deal with this virus.”